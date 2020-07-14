Violet J. Williamson 86, of North Bend died July 6, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Lyle Gene Marrington, 63, of Brookings passed away July 8, 2020 in Charleston, Oregon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
