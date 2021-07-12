Robert "Bob" W. Clawson, 84, of North Bend, passed away on July 4, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Pat E. Balch, 69, of Coos Bay, passed away on July 6, 2021 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440, www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Delia Anne Daniel, 92, of Coos Bay, passed away June 18, 2021 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites have been held with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
