A memorial service for Florence Moon of Myrtle Point, will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:00 am at Myrtle Point First Christian Church, 511 6th Street, Myrtle Point, Oregon. The service will be live streamed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=myrtle+point+first+christian+church
A celebration of life for Evelyn Arlene (Daniels) Phillips, 85, of Myrtle Point, will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Rotary Park in Myrtle Point. The celebration of life will include a BBQ and potluck.
A celebration of life for Warren Currie, 81, of Winston will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Winston Community Center in Winston, Oregon at 2:30 pm, with a potluck to follow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Lydia Verches San Jose, 80, of Coos Bay, at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Saint Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th St., Coos Bay, OR. Visitation will be at the church at 10 am. Private family Internment at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Coos Bay, OR directly following the funeral. Reception at the church in the Parish Hall following Internment. Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
