Eloise Hamilton, 87, of Myrtle Point, died July 2, 2022 in Roseburg. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point.
Evelyn Arlene (Daniels) Phillips, 85, of Myrtle Point, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home in Gaylord, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Myrtle Point.
Warren Currie, 81, of Winston, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor's Family Mortuary, Winston, Oregon.
Donora J. Cortopassi, 64, of Coos Bay died June 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael Van Osdol, 71, of Coos Bay, passed away July 1, 2022 in Roseburg. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Paul J. Allen, 67, of Coos Bay, passed away July 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. . Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Robert Lee Cameron, 57, of Charleston, passed away July 5, 2022 in Medford. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Nonda George Henderson, 69, of Coquille, passed away July 3, 2022 in Coquille. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Rita Rosson, 64, of Coos Bay, passed away July 6, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
