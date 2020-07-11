A celebration of life for Benjimen Howard Sams, 93, of North Bend, formerly of Coos Bay, will be held at noon, Sunday, July 26 at the Bastendorff Beach County Park (the kiosk). All those who knew Benjimen are invited to attend and share a story about him. Cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens with private inurnment to be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com

Tags

Email Newsletters



Load comments