Violet J. Willimason, 86, of North Bend passed away July 6, 2020 in North Bend. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of North Bend Chapel 2014 McPherson Ave. 541-756-0440. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Robert S. Dixon 84, of Myrtle Point passed away June 29, 2020 in Coos Bay. Cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
David Russell Dockery, 61, of North Bend, passed away July 6, 2020 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Michael John Smith, age 75, of North Bend, passed away July 5, 2020 in Grants Pass. Arrangements are under the care of Hull & Hull Funeral Directors of Grants Pass.
Henry Tanner, age 71, of Coos Bay passed away, July 7, 2020 in Coos Bay. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Michael K. Redden, age 69, of North Bend passed away, July 6, 2020 in Springfield, OR. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, Coos Bay, 541 267-4216.
Norman Dale Tack, age 85, passed away July 7, 2020 in Hillsboro, Oregon. Services are to be announced at a later date.
