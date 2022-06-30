A memorial service for Jack Wayne Hemple, 62, of Allegany, will be held at 1pm, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 886 S. 4th Street in Coos Bay. A bonfire memorial will follow the service at the Allegany Community Center, 10361 Hwy 241 in Allegany. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
A memorial service will be held for Rhoda Hatch Lusk, 57, of Coos Bay, at 4:00 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
