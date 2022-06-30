Thomas E. Venable, 63, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 24, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Joyce Marie Seaman, 73, of North Bend, passed away on June 23, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Taunya Marie Ring, 58, of North Bend, passed away on June 25, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Barbara J. Baughman, 78, of Coos Bay, passed away on June 26, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, www.coosbayareafunerals.com, 541-756-0440.
Maryann Theresa Montgomery, 91, of Bandon, passed away June 23, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Frank Samuel Linford Sr., 68, of North Bend, passed away June 15, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Joseph Aaron Smith, 46, of Coos Bay, passed away June 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Denise Parfitt Lewis, 87, of Coos Bay, passed away June 20, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Dolores Ann Mayea, 95, of North Bend, passed away June 20, 2022 in North Bend. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Jack Wayne Hemple, 62, of Allegany, passed away June 16, 2022 in Allegany. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Eva Adell Johnson, 97, of Coos Bay, passed away June 25, 2022 in Coos Bay. Cremation Rites are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Michael Peter Youngblood, 79, of Coos Bay, passed away June 27, 2022 in Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
