September 12, 1951 - October 20, 2021
A memorial service for Julie Ann Bissell, 70, of Coos Bay, was held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Bend.
Julie was born September 12, 1951 in Ketchikan, Alaska. She passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from complications due to heart and kidney problems.
Julie did television and radio commercials for Engels furniture for 10 years and also ran a modeling agency “Big and Beautiful”. Julie later sold real estate in Michigan. Her last job was as activities director for Heritage Place, an assisted living center in Bandon from 2010 to 2014.
Julie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Elwin Bissell; her sons, Greg Miller and Garrett Miller; grandchildren, Cody Miller, Morgan Miller, Sydney Miller and Espn Miller.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
