Julia Helen Morris Potter

February 5, 1927 – September 17, 2021
A celebration of life for Julia Helen Potter, 94, of Coos Bay will be held at 3:30 pm, Sunday, October 17 at the College Park Church, 2548 Newmark Street in North Bend.
Helen was born February 5, 1927 to Anna Mae (Boren) Morris and Herbert E. Morris in Cairo, Illinois. She passed away September 17, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Helen grew up in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana during the historical transition from horse and buggy to automobiles. She had two sisters and a brother, all of whom preceded her in death.
World War 2 was in full swing when she married Kenneth R. Potter of Gary, Indiana, in 1943. During their marriage of 50+ years they had 4 children and raised them in a pastor’s home. The churches they served were in Indiana, Idaho, Illinois, Oregon, Montana, Utah, and California.
Helen loved music and taught herself to play piano after a few lessons. She also loved all babies, chocolate, reading and being with friends and family. Most of all she loved Jesus Christ and wished everyone would have a relationship with Him.
The last 9 ½ years of her life were spent at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay, Oregon where she was known for her friendliness and encouraging demeanor. She had many friends, especially in Coquille, Oregon where she lived for nearly 20 years.
She is survived by daughter, Susan E. Goslin of Coos Bay, Oregon; son, Ronald D. Potter of Roseburg, Oregon; grandson, Seth Goslin; and three great grandchildren.
Family members who preceded her in death include her husband, Kenneth R. Potter of Coquille; a daughter, Terry Rowe of Helena, Montana; and another son who died at birth.
Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service – Bay Area, 541-269-2851. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
