July 30, 1938 – October 1 2021
Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Judy Webb King, 83, of Myrtle Point. She was born on July 30, 1938 to Norman and Hilda Webb in Coos Bay. She died October 1, 2021 in Springfield. Private family graveside services have been held at Catching Creek Cemetery.
Judy lived most of her younger years up Coos River, at Dellwood, with her mother and father, brother, David and sister, Virginia. She was married to Ray Ludwig and had 4 children, Micheal, Judy, Victor and Sheryl. She later divorced Ray.
Judy married Chuck King in December, 1978, after meeting at the Bandon livestock Auction. They lived the rest of their years on Ward Creek on Chuck's family ranch and were rarely ever apart. Judy worked at the Bandon Livestock Auction for many years with Chuck until it closed. Then she spent her time on the ranch raising sheep, cattle, horses and many other farm animals. She loved animals especially her German shepherd dog, Rowdy.
Judy loved her bucking bulls. Her friend Mike Houston kept and took care of her bull, letting her know when and where he would be bucking next. She never missed a rodeo or bull riding near home or on TV. Her and Chuck attended many bull ridings all over the state.
She was always involved with the Coos County Fair, whether it be through 4H leadership, showing cattle, working at the fair, having bucking bulls in the rodeo, or supporting her grandkids who also showed cattle. Her and Chuck were the Grand Marshall's of the 2016 fair and parade.
Judy was a member of the First Christian Church. She was also a member of the Coos Bay Lions Club and was a proud Republican. She volunteered for many years at the Coos County Logging Museum. Judy was a long time member of the Catching Creek Friendly Neighbors Club, making many special and lifelong friends.
Judy unexpectedly passed 6 days after her husband of 43 years, Chuck King; and was also preceded by parents, Norman and Hilda Webb; and great granddaughter, Jessica Phipps. She is leaving behind her brother, David and his wife, Kathryn Webb of Texas; sister, Virginia and her husband, Martin Karstetter of Alaska; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her 4 children, Mike and wife, Tammy Ludwig, Judy Pallin, Victor and wife, Mickey Ludwig, Sheryl and husband, Alan Hermann; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren; Micheal and Nikki Ludwig of Coquille and their daughter, Fallon Ludwig, Shawn Ludwig of Coos Bay, Curtis and Melissa Pallin of Coos Bay and their children, Colton and Hayley, Chris Pallin, Sara and Todd Weekly of Myrtle Point and their children, Justin, Bailey and Gage, Christie Creamer of Coos Bay, Dustin and Melanie Phipps of Texas and their children, Elijah, Emmalee and Ethan, Matt Ludwig of Newport, Kendra Ludwig and Jake Frasier of Coos Bay and their son, Malo, Makenzie Ludwig of Myrtle Point, Shawna and Beau Allen of Myrtle Point and their children, Ashlynne, Dean and Kennedy, and also Cal and Kayla Hermann of Myrtle Point and their children, Bentley, Laney and Wesley.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
