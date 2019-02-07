Feb. 23, 1947 – Feb. 2, 2019
A memorial service for Judy Lynn Watkins, 71, of Coos Bay will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay, with family friend, Chuck Legler officiating. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Judy was born Feb. 23, 1947 in La Puente, Calif., to Richard and Helen (Tusing) Minor. She passed away Feb. 2, 2019, at her residence in Coos Bay.
Judy really enjoyed quilting. She was well known for her quilting abilities and every single quilt she made was truly a gift of love. Family was always first in her mind; she always made a point to express love and care for her boys.
In her final days, Judy felt very blessed by the wonderful attention from South Coast Hospice and the amount of compassion and care shown to all her family members, as well as her needs.
Judy is survived by her husband, Rick Watkins of Coos Bay; sons, Mike Watkins of North Bend, and Mitch Watkins of Puyallup, Wash.; her companion dog, Coco (who never left her side); brother, Mike Minor of San Diego, Calif.; grandsons, Brandon Watkins of Coos Bay, and Camren Watkins of Puyallup, Wash.; as well as great-grandson, Mason Watkins of Coos Bay.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In