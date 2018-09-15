Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Judy L. Poitra

Poitra

Dec. 18, 1953 - Sept. 1, 2018

On Sept. 1, Judy L. Poitra, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family.

She was born Dec. 18, 1953 in North Bend. In 1972, Judy graduated from Marshfield High School. She moved to Eugene shortly thereafter and ultimately settled down in Veneta with her husband, Gerry, where they started a house lifting business and raised four children together. Judy's passion for adventure and nature inspired many back road trips through the mountains of Oregon and Washington and camping trips from the Oregon coast to North Dakota. Her love of these adventures was matched only by her desire to share them with those she loved and that adventurous spirit won her the admiration of friends and family. Judy was a proud tribal member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in North Dakota.

Her unabashed spirit, straight shooting style and welcoming manner inspired those she loved and earned her the love and respect of family and friends. Judy adored and was adored by her four grandchildren, who will miss her presence, but carry on her spirit.

Judy is survived by her husband, Gerard Urciuoli; four step-children, Beau, Seth, Sabato, and Keenah; her mother, Dorothy (Lindstrom) Poitra; four grandchildren, Nevaeh, Makaylah, Railey, and Waylon; siblings, Vikki, Patricia, Gregory, Pamela, and Brandis; and six nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Verne Poitra; and nephew, Jason Poitra.

Celebrate
the life of: Judy L. Poitra
