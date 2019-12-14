Judy Ann Jordan
February 22, 1945 - December 1, 2019
Judy Ann Jordan, 74, of Coos Bay, passed away Dec. 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Melvin Preston and Delpha Brown, Feb. 22, 1945, in Richmond, Calif. She married Richard Jordan in 1973, they resided in Myrtle Point and Coos Bay while raising their 4 children and enjoyed wintering in Arizona in later years. Judy worked as the Secretary for the maintenance department of Coos Bay School District for most of her working years. It was a job she took great pride in and enjoyed very much.
Judy is survived by three children, Renee (Jim) Wakeen of Hillsboro, Todd (Terrie) Tardie of Coos Bay, and Marly (James) Teague of Prineville. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband in 2007 and her oldest daughter Desiree Davis in 2017.
You have free articles remaining.
Judy was an incredible woman who loved her family first and foremost. She was a devoted wife of 34 years and was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Judy was immensely proud of her family and she leaves a legacy of memories that will not be forgotten. Her second love was travel, she greatly enjoyed going on cruises, and some of her favorite places were Hawaii, Alaska and Arizona.
She treasured the friends she and her husband made while spending time down south for the winter. Judy will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Judy was so loved and her family is looking forward to a celebration of her life in the coming months.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541-267-4216.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In