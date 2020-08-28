October 25, 1935 - July 21, 2020
Judith Lillian Weir Krall passed away on July 21, 2020 in Denver, CO at the age of 84 due to natural causes.
Judy was born in Omaha, NE on October 25, 1935 to Virginia (Hollingsworth) and Minor Weir. She grew up in Omaha, and often fondly remembered her childhood, walking to the movie theater, and spending time with her parents and her younger brother Bobby, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 11 from leukemia. Judy graduated from North High School in 1953, and she moved to Denver to attend nursing school at the University of Denver (DU). Judy had warm memories of her time at DU and developed a great affinity for nursing and caring for others. While in school, Judy enjoyed attending fraternity gatherings with her best friend and college roommate, Jacquie, strolling along the campus, and dining out in downtown Denver. Judy and Jacquie would remain lifelong friends, visiting one another often throughout their lives. A proud graduate of DU, Judy would eventually return to the university later in life. After graduating college in 1957, Judy returned to Omaha and in 1958 married Louis Gatchell. The two had three children, Vicki, Louis, and Gail. As a young woman living in Omaha, Judy took care of her children but also found time for hobbies, such as gaining her pilot’s license. Judy and Louis divorced in 1968.
In 1969, Judy moved across the country to Coos Bay with her husband Grant Rice. For nearly twenty years, Judy served as a nurse at the Bay Area Hospital. For those that knew her, Judy always remained a nurse at heart, quick to take care of others and maintaining a strong interest in health and science. In 1978, Judy left her nursing career and ventured into the real estate business, which she worked in for more than three decades. In Coos Bay, Judy worked for and eventually operated a Century 21 branch, receiving multiple awards for her work over the years. She also mentored numerous upcoming real estate agents over the years and passed the field onto two of her three children, Vicki and Gail, who would both follow in her footsteps, successfully working in real estate. While living in Coos Bay, Judy also enjoyed going to the beach, sailing with Grant, and attending all of the kids’ sporting events. Two of her three children were avid athletes and her daughter, Gail, played basketball at the University of Oregon. Judy made the two-hour drive from Coos Bay to Eugene for all of Gail’s games.
In 1998, Judy returned to Denver, enrolling in classes at DU to study English and Spanish given her strong personal interest in writing and languages. For many years, Judy studied Spanish with a tutor, becoming nearly fluent. She used her knowledge of Spanish on yearly vacations to Cancun, Mexico for more than twenty years. Each December, Judy and her family spent time there, relaxing before the New Year.
Judy enjoyed her classes at DU, sometimes sparring with professors given her strong opinions, and integrated herself into campus life, even serving on the non-traditional student association. Judy would eventually use her studies at DU to help her write a book, which she published in 2019. In addition to her time at DU, Judy worked with her daughter, Gail, at Coldwell Banker. Judy continued her real estate career in Denver for more than 18 years.
For her entire life, Judy remained very active in politics and the Republican Party. In Denver, she served as the president of her district’s Republican association for more than 15 years, and throughout her life, Judy campaigned and advocated for Barry Goldwater; former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and George W. Bush, among many others. In addition to writing and politics, Judy enjoyed spending time with her children and six grandchildren, Judith (little Judy), Bobby, Jesse, Katie, Travis, and Dillon; and one great-grandson James. She also enjoyed vacationing with her family in Mexico, Europe, and all over the United States and other locales.
Judy was preceded by her brother, Bobby (born in 1945); her late husband, Grant Rice (born in 1934); and her daughter Vicki (born in 1958). She is survived by her children, Louis and his wife Peggy and Gail and her wife Kelly; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and countless friends.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Judy’s family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
