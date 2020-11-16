May 10, 1941 – November 15, 2020
Judith “Judy” Rae Howard was born on May 10, 1941 to parents Floyd “Buster” and Irene Howard in Bandon, at the small Leep Hospital. She passed away November 15, 2020 in Bandon at the age of 79.
At the time of her birth her family was living on Grand Avenue in Bandon. Her father Buster was a logger and fell timber. When her dad would waltz through the door from work she would jump in his arms and call herself “daddy’s kitten”. When she was seven, her family moved to Prosper, a small bedroom community just outside of Bandon. Judy attended grades 1st through 3rd at the old Prosper School House. Her parents moved to town in 1953. She graduated from Bandon High School in 1959. While in high school, Judy was active in Girl’s League, Pep Club, Job’s Daughters, and she was a 1958 Cranberry Princess.
Except for a short stay in California, when her husband Robert Vierck was in the Navy, Judy lived her entire life in the Bandon area. Judy waitressed throughout her life and many remember her smiling face from her years of waitressing at Gerry’s Restaurant later known as Fraser’s. She was always hustling and bustling; waitressing was a perfect match for her.
She has two brothers, Steve and Mark and a sister, Sharon. Judy had lots of cousins growing up; there were 24 cousins on her father’s side and eleven on her mother’s side. The majority of her cousins grew up and attended Bandon schools. Even at a very young age family meant a lot to her and she cherished growing up in a small community.
In 1959, Judy and Robert Vierck had a son named Scott. A few years later, she married Bruce Manicke where they made their home on Bill Creek raising cranberries together. Bruce spent his days logging while Judy waitressed, cooked, and kept an immaculate home. Judy and Bruce had two children, Randall and Tracy. Her three children blessed her with seven grandchildren that she showed her love for through having an open door policy where you could always get a homemade meal or a piece of her famous pie. Judy put everyone’s needs before her own with her generous nature and you could always expect to be welcomed with a big ‘ol JuJu smooch.
Judy is survived by her ex-husband, Bruce Manicke; sons, Scott and Edith Vierck, Randall Manicke; daughter, Tracy and Ivan Hultin; brothers, Steve and Cheryl Howard, Mark and Trina Johnston; sister, Sharon and Jim Whitley; grandchildren, Nicholas Vierck, Catherine and K.C. Gonzales, Megan and James Kalina, Alana and Kevin Snyder, Ethan Hultin, Devinn Manicke, and Trevor Manicke; great-grandchildren, Makiah and Makenna Vierck, Zoë and Henry Kalina, Olivia and Kai Gonzales.
Graveside services will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:30 pm. A remembrance potluck will be held the summer of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In