Judith Carol Reichert

June 5, 1947 – October 18, 2022
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Judy Reichert, 75, of North Bend, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2741 Sherman Avenue in North Bend with Pastor Katherine Brick presiding.
Judy was born June 5, 1947, in Berwyn, Illinois to Dr. John and Selma (Thompson) Reichert. She passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022 at her home in North Bend.
Judy grew up in La Grange, Illinois, and graduated from Lyons Township High School, class of 1965. She furthered her education graduating from Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education; then a Master’s Degree in English from Indiana University. Judy began her teaching career in Lansing, Illinois, before moving to North Bend to be near family. She taught English at Coquille Valley Middle School before moving to North Bend Junior High where she taught English and Honors English. She finished her 38-year career at North Bend High School.
Judy was active in her church, the Humane Society, and book club, and she was a fervent lover of her pet Shelties. She loved flowers, gardening, reading, lunch with her girlfriends, her birthday, and playing with her beloved Missy. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt with strong loyalty to her family and friends. Known for her keen sense of humor and quick wit, she loved nothing more than to have a good, loud laugh. She was a generous, thoughtful, compassionate, and loving spirit.
Judy is survived by her sister, Ruth Thoren and her husband, Dr. Ted Thoren of Saddlebrooke, AZ; nephew, Tim Thoren and his husband, Jason Rice of Springfield; nephew, Ted Thoren, his wife, Kim, and their children, Alex and Alyssa Thoren of Tigard; and numerous cousins.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Selma Reichert.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Judy’s name to Animal Shelter Partners, 93608 Sunnyvale Lane, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In