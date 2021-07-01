Judith Anne Paul, age 80, passed away in Vancouver, Washington on June 11, 2021. Judy was born in Medford, Oregon to George and Janie Stoner. She spent her growing up years in San Bernardino, California and Portland, Oregon.
Judy was a loving person who most enjoyed time spent with her family and travel. Judy was a Registered Nurse and further held the designation of Certified Occupational Health Nurse for many years. She met and married Ronald D. Paul, 1970 in Reno, Nevada and they raised their blended family of 4 sons together. Judy was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother.
Judy is preceded in passing by her father, George H Stoner; her brother, Thomas Roy Stoner; stepfather, Harry Seely; mother, Janie Seely; and husband, Ronald D. Paul.
Judy is survived by sons, Phillip Paul (Debbie), Christopher Guy (Shirley), Brian Paul (Linda), and Kevin Guy (Lisa); 13 grandchildren and step grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; partner, Jerry Sy.
