June 17, 1938 - June 21, 2018
For eighty wonderful years, Judith Ann Ollanketo Stensland made this world a better place with her grace, charm and inimitable presence. Earnest, curious, conscientious and exceptionally kind, Judy brightened the lives of many, and left a lasting legacy of love and unconditional acceptance that will be forever cherished by family and friends.
Judy was born June 17, 1938 in Minneapolis Minn. She loved her city of origin, where she grew up, met and married Donald Stensland in 1959, and gave birth to her first two children, Jane and Greg.
In 1962, Judy and Don moved to the West Coast. They first settled in Corvallis, Ore., where two additional children - Bruce and Katrina - were born. Judy was a devoted and very busy young mother raising all four children as the family moved from Corvallis to Grays Harbor, Wash., and finally to Coos Bay where Don taught Geology at Southwest Oregon Community College for 24 years. Judy took many enrichment courses at SWOCC, and enjoyed her husbands students and colleagues alike when she was able to accompany Don on field trips, lectures, and slide shows throughout the region, and even to Hawaii! An avid and experienced seamstress and quilter, she belonged to many textile and reading groups, worked to staff ballot boxes for many elections, and was always involved at her children’s schools. She relished the rugged natural beauty and climate of the Oregon Coast, was a good neighbor to all, and developed many deep and lasting friendships in the 35 years she lived in Coos Bay. In 2006, Judy moved to Eugene to spend more time with grandchildren and family in Portland, Eugene, and Seattle.
Judith left this earthly realm at dawn, June 21, 2018, and is dearly missed by all. She is survived by three of her children; Jane, Greg, and Katrina, and her daughter-in-law, Jess Doskow, as well as Jane’s husband Nick, and Greg’s wife Peggy. Seven adoring grandchildren were her truest pride and joy; Kaliisa, Wren, Camden, Annika, Michael, Kai, and Linna; all of whom Judy loved beyond measure.
Please join us in celebrating Judy’s remarkable life and spirit Aug. 12, 2018 from 10 am to 12 noon in the Rogue and Umpqua rooms at the Valley River Inn, 1000 Valley River Way, Eugene Ore.
