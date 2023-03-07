June 15, 1949-February 19, 2023
A memorial service will be held for Judi Lynn Larson (Buckles), 73 of Coos Bay at the Arago Community Church, 54239 Fishtrap Road, Myrtle Point, Oregon. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Judi was born June 15, 1949 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Marvin and Winifred (Johnson) Buckles. She passed away on February 19, 2023.
Judi was raised and educated in Coos Bay. In 1968 she married Dennis Larson of Coos Bay. Together they had two sons, before divorcing in 1980. Judi went to work at the Real Oregon Gift Myrtlewood Factory in Hauser, making a career in marketing locally handcrafted gifts made by the people she cherished. Throughout her home you would find hand crafted showpieces to tell the story of the life she lived.
Judi believed strongly in provided youth a safe haven, which she provided for many foster children placed in her home. She was an active participant in the Coos County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), believing strongly that portions of her community and the people she loved would be isolated from resources in not prepared. She was a lifetime supporter of all First Responders. Judi enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially cherishing her granddaughter with whom she shared a special bond.
Judi is survived by her son, Scott Larson and his wife, Cathy; as well as her son, Darin Larson and his wife, Erin and their daughter, Kylee.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Winfred Buckles.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
