Juanita Marie (Hamlin) Butterfield

August 7, 1944 – February 9, 2023
Juanita was born August 7, 1944 in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Laverne and Frances Maxine (Bowen) Hamlin. She passed away February 9, 2023 in North Bend.
Juanita held various jobs throughout her life. She was a member of the kitchen staff in our casino in Florence. She loved working for the school district, being the lunch lady, for Blossom Gulch Elementary School and Marshfield High School, and also at Life Care Center. She loved to work! Whether it be in a fish plant or in a kitchen in a restaurant in Charleston. She showed her love and care by cooking; especially for her family and church.
Her favorite things in life were family, church, cooking, friends, going on fun trips, watching Three Angels Broadcasting Network and some of her favorite shows, like The Voice, but most of all, she really enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She was also a proud tribal member of the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw.
Juanita was very beloved and will be deeply missed by many.
Juanita is survived by her son, James T. Baughman of North Bend; daughter, Crystal Ann Thompson of the Dalles, Oregon; grandchildren, Sierra Butterfield of Seattle, Washington, Shane Butterfield of Springfield, Oregon, Kayla Rosalee McCullough of Pleasant Hill, Oregon, Haven May Thompson of the Dalles, Oregon and Jeremy J. Scott McCullough of the Dalles, Oregon; great grandchildren, Atlas Dean Butterfield of Springfield, Oregon and Elise Wanda Stuck of Seattle, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Baughman.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
