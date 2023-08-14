December 19, 1923 – July 29, 2023
A celebration of life for Juanita Lucille Crew of Coquille will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, September 9, 2023 at St. James Episcopal Church, 210 East Third Street, in Coquille. A reception will follow in Scharfer Hall.
Juanita was born December 19, 1923, in Salem, Oregon, to Robert and Lena Smith. She died at age 99 at Coquille Valley Hospital on July 29, 2023, from complications of heart failure and COPD.
She married Phillip Dale Crew on July 28, 1943. The couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary before Phillip’s death in 2012.
Juanita graduated from Powers High School in 1943. During her years at PHS, Juanita was a Cruiser cheerleader and performed in several school plays. She participated in the scrap metal drive in 1942 when Powers High School was honored for collecting nearly 14,000 pounds of scrap for the war effort.
She was a homemaker and caretaker who loved gardening, tole painting, and arranging flowers. Grandchildren coveted both her knitted dishcloths and beef stroganoff recipe.
Juanita was proud of her work on election boards in both Powers and Coquille, where she was chairwoman. She was a 4-H leader actively involved in bringing Japanese students to Oregon through the 4-H/Labo exchange program. As a parishioner of St. James’ Episcopal Church, she taught Sunday school, served on the vestry and search committees, and the women’s guild.
She enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, watching Oregon State Beaver football and baseball, and eating take-out while enjoying a view of the water.
She is survived by daughter, Lisa Crew of Coquille; host daughter, Nami Onodera of Menlo Park, California; grandchildren, Terri and Tonny Eilertson of Medford, David and Susan Woodring of Chapin, South Carolina, Sheryl and Casey Dorland of Lebanon, and Thomas and Kim Woodring of Sutherlin; 27 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren (with one on the way); sister, Arleta Gibbs of Irrigan; brother, Francis Smith; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Juanita was preceded in death by husband, Phillip; daughter, Bonita; and son-in-law, Ron Woodring; great grandchildren, Tasha Dorland and Robert Woodring; great-great grandchildren, Ronnie Woodring and Jazzlynn.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846.
On-line remembrances can be shared at westrumfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In