June 13, 1933 – December 3, 2021
Joyce (Winterscheid) Herman Newhouse, age 88, of Big Canoe, Georgia passed away on December 3, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1933 to Claude and Isal Winterscheid in Soda Springs, Idaho. She spent her early years in Idaho, Washington and Oregon. She graduated from Parkrose High School in Portland. She then went on to attend Lewis and Clark Community College. She married Steven E. Herman in 1955 and they had one daughter, Claudia. They spent their years living in many places along the Oregon Coast finally settling in Coos Bay, Oregon in 1969 and stayed in the area until early 1991 when Steve passed away. Joyce spent many years working for US bank. They were long time members of the Coos Bay Yacht Club enjoying sailing and gaining many close friends through their membership.
After the passing of her first husband she reconnected with a long lost friend, Verne “Bud” Newhouse, from her childhood who had also recently lost his spouse. This was the beginning of a new life for Joyce. She joined him in Georgia, and they soon married. This new chapter brought her much joy. She was delighted to have gained five grown children and eventually many grand and great grandchildren. She and Bud spent time traveling to new places and seeing new things. They shared a love of the outdoors.
Joyce is survived by her husband of thirty years, Dr. Verne Newhouse of Big Canoe; daughter and son-in-law, Claudia and Jim Moore of North Bend, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kim Newhouse of Brunswick, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Lisa Newhouse of Jefferson, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Carolyn Newhouse of Stone Mountain, Georgia; daughter, Lauri Gray of Calhoun, Georgia; and son, David Newhouse of Lawrenceville, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Steven Herman and brother, Dr. Loren Winterscheid.
Funeral services were held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Roper Funeral Home in Jasper, Georgia with Mark Baskin officiating. Interment was Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Arlington Memorial Park, Atlanta, Georgia.
The family received friends at Roper Funeral Home, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Susan G Kohmen for the Cure or Georgia Mountains Hospice in Jasper, Georgia.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In