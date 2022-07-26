Joyce Nadine Ranney Bjorkquist

November 24, 1929 - July 20, 2022
A memorial service for Joyce Nadine Bjorkquist, 92, of Coos Bay will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 5, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1290 Thompson Road, Coos Bay with Pastor Alyssa Augustson, officiating. Cremation rights have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory with inurnment at Sunset Memorial Park.
Joyce was born November 24, 1929 in Pocahontas, Iowa to William Foster Ranney and Clarice (Fouts) Ranney. She died July 20, 2022 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Joyce attended elementary school in Pocahontas, Iowa. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1948. Joyce was a member of Marshfield High School choir.
Joyce met and married Rudy Bjorkquist in 1951. They made their home on Sunnyvale Lane for 67 years. They welcomed a daughter, Susan in 1952 and a son, Boyd in 1955.
Joyce was an outstanding homemaker. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, leader of Lutheran Church Women’s group and choir member for many years. Joyce was an active member of Eastside Home Extension.
Joyce enjoyed embroidery, knitting and sharing her baking with family and friends. Her cookie jar was rarely empty.
She and Rudy traveled throughout the United States and Canada. They attended many local high school athletic events and activities as well community concerts. Joyce’s love of music extended beyond choir. She entertained family and friends at the piano, organ and occasionally on the accordion.
Joyce was a loving wife and a great mom.
The family wishes to thank the Bayside Terrace Staff for their loving care and concern for Joyce in the last 4 years; and her Millington neighbors each time there was a need.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Bjorkquist Holmes and husband, Don; son, Boyd Bjorkquist and wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Crystal Luna and husband, Rick; grandson, Shane and wife, Maria; and great grandchildren, Gavin, Kolby and Riply Luna, Ayla, Mia, Stella and Samson Sheppard.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Marshfield High School Scholarship Fund, North Bend High School Foundation or any public library of your choosing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
