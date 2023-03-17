November 11, 1944 – March 13, 2023
On March 13, 2023, Joyce Johnson passed away peacefully at the age of 78. Joyce was the wife of Doug Johnson; mother of two; grandmother of four; and great grandmother of four. She was a confidant and mentor to more people than we will ever know. Her leadership and life example were a teaching tool in itself, she always had time for anyone who needed an ear to confide in or needed a helping hand.
Joyce was born November 11, 1944, in Portland, Oregon. She lived in several towns growing up, but attended High School in Newport, Oregon where she met the love of her life, Doug Johnson. They were married on February 16, 1963. In October 1963, Cindy was born and 2 years later Rob was added to the family.
Joyce was a member of Skyline Baptist Church for over 40 years. Over the years at the Church, she held many positions and was thought of as one of the leaders of the church. With her guidance, many things evolved and changed over the years as the church grew to what it is today. Mom loved scripture from the Bible, and it was how she conducted her life. Just a few days before her passing, Cindy asked mom what scripture she would like, and mom’s reply was “ALL OF IT”. Joyce always made sure that during difficult times members of the church family were not only being thought of and prayed for, but made sure meals were available for them before, during and after the difficult event. She was a leader in more ways than you could ever explain.
Mom was a seamstress that was second to none. She loved to sew most anything and was able to create beautiful pieces. She took great pride in making clothes for our whole family, shirts and fishing vests for dad and Rob, blouses, dresses and whole outfits for herself and Cindy, as well as for many people other than our immediate family. She took great pride in her sewing abilities.
Mom loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, time had no meaning when she was with them. She taught them many things from cooking, baking, crafts, painting, embroidery, knitting, and many other things that will live on with them all forever.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Dee Jones; mother, Ortha Lois Baker; and Douglas Stewart Johnson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Criger; son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Wendy Johnson; granddaughter and husband, Jamie and Victor Pelayo; granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Michael Laycock; granddaughters, Breanne and Mackenzie Johnson; and great grandsons, Kiptyn, Karson, Kolton Pelayo, and Hudson Laycock.
Mom will be greatly missed but never forgotten. We all love you more than words could ever express. We all know you are in a better place, and we will see you again.
