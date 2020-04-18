Joyce Anne Mason
October 1, 1936 – April 11, 2020
Joyce Anne Spruit was born Oct. 1, 1936 in Holland, Mich. to Jacob and Clara Spruit. She passed away April 11, 2020 in Springfield.
Joyce and her family moved to Los Angeles, Calif. when she was 10 years old and she graduated from Washington High School in 1955. She was married to Paul Watkins from 1956 to 1979 and lived all along the west coast from Seattle to Los Angeles.
Joyce settled in Bandon, Ore. in 1977 and lived there until 2006 when she moved into her daughter’s home, along with her twin sister, in North Bend, Ore. Joyce had two strokes in 2017, which left her with some weakness and memory deficiencies. Joyce was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She lived her entire life thinking of them and others, giving all she could.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Linda Wright of North Bend; son, Keith Watkins of Lake Havasu, Arizona; daughter, Kim Wood of Gold Beach; sister, Phyllis Campbell of North Bend; brother, Walter Spruit of Keizer; grandchildren, Jeremy and Nicholas Watkins, Sarah Hurt, Cory Wright, Stacy Aranda, Travis, Jeffrey, and Ashlee Wood; great-grandchildren, Desan Besse, Daylynn and Denae Hurt, Blake and Tyler Watkins, William Aranda, Nyran, Jayran, and Onalee Watkins; nephew, Randy Campbell and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jacob and Clara Spruit; brothers, Vernon and John Spruit; sisters, Virginia Spruit, Marian Timmermans and Janet Wilkins; and her grandson, Brian Wright.
