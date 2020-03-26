Joyce Anne Crockett
July 20, 1946 - March 19, 2020
Joyce Anne Crockett, age 73, of North Bend, Oregon closed her eyes for the last time on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon, due to underlying medical complications.
Joyce was born on July 20, 1946 to Rodolph Proctor Fackrell and Coralyn J. VanPelt (Sherwood) in Longview, Washington.
Joyce was survived by her loving husband of 56 years, David Lyle Crockett; her two daughters Stacey Ann Conover (Hall) and Carol Anne Diaz, as well as their husbands; her five sons - Lyle C. Crockett, Travis C. Crockett, Daniel Alan Crockett, Shane Eli Crockett and Heath Lenox Crockett, as well as their wives and one soon-to-be wife. Also by 13 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; four sisters - Mona May Hutto, Nella Louisa Britt, Claudia Kay Watson, Virginia Ell VanPelt; seven brothers - Oren Hoyt Fackrell, Ronald Proctor Fackrell, Richard Delbert Stubbs, Bryce Allen Fackrell, Michael Duene Fackrell and Clarence Milton (Buddy) VanPelt Jr.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, stepfather Clarence Milton VanPelt Sr. (Papa); sister Deanna Rose Gibson and three brothers - Robert Fredrick (Butch) Fackrell, Peter (Tony) Fackrell, Clinton Blair Fackrell.
Joyce worked as CNA caregiver for most of her life. She enjoyed giving others comfort while in their golden years.
When asked to describe Joyce, the words that continued to be used to describe her are loving, caring and kind. True to her character, she always unselfishly put the needs of others above her own. Even to the end, she thanked the people that cared for her. She made friends of everyone that she met, welcoming them with open arms and a beautiful smile.
She was unwavering in her faith and conviction as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She held on to the hope of the resurrection when she will be with us once again as John 5:28-29 says "... for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out ..."
Joyce will truly be missed by countless spiritual brothers and sisters, close friends and extended family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In