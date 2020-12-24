January 10, 1937 – December 19, 2020
Private family graveside services were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay for Joyce Ann Henshaw, 83, of Myrtle Point.
Joyce Ann Wilder Henshaw was born on January 10, 1937 to Genevieve Barklow Wilder and Eldred Joy Wilder in Myrtle Point. Coquille was her home until December 15, 1955, when she married. Earlier that spring, she and her best friend, Diane Finley Harris were on a Junior Class field trip when two scoundrels, Diane's beau, Fred Harris and his best friend, Ray Henshaw, appeared. (My brothers and I are forever grateful). Stephen Ray Henshaw was their first child, two years later came Pamela Joy, then six years later, the accident, Bradley Dale. The center of her world was her family and we were the fortunate beneficiaries.
She was a collector of recipes, an avid reader of romance novels, and a rabid fan of Duck football. After her middle child left the nest, she began a home daycare which she thoroughly enjoyed. Except for one kid (Kidding). Her daycare herd called her Grammy Joyce, to Sammy Stidham, our neighbor, she was "Mama Loyce", and Ray dubbed her "Grammy Clause". She loved Christmas; traditions, the lights and most of all giving. Her favorite pastime was giving to others and specifically, her beloved grandchildren.
For ten years, Joyce would accompany Ray to dialysis in Coos Bay. Faithfully, she prepared foods suggested by the nephrologist and viewed Ray's monthly medical report as their report card. While we mourn her passing, we celebrate the welcome she received from our Lord, and the warm embrace from Dad and Stevie. Mom, if you are listening, Tyler needs your spaghetti recipe.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Henshaw; son, Stephen Henshaw; brother, Richard Wilder; parents, Genevieve Michel and Eldred Wilder.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Bruce Schroeder; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Kim Henshaw; grandchildren, Tyler Schroeder, Stephen Schroeder, Kameron Henshaw, Karissa Henshaw-Liu, Gabby Henshaw, Jacob Henshaw, Kenzie Henshaw; great grandchildren, Emory Schroeder, Reid Schroeder and Rainn Henshaw.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to South Coast Hospice.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
