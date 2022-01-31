March 21, 1939 – January 15, 2022
Josephine Anne Nelson, 82, of Charleston, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022. Josie was born on March 21, 1939 to Portuguese immigrants, Joseph and Mary Fagundes of Arcata, California.
In 1961 she began 51 years of marriage to Lawrence Nelson, formerly of Astoria, Oregon, until Larry passed on July 23, 2012. Josie was an educator, primarily teaching 1st and 2nd graders to read, at Charleston Elementary School for 32 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, and collecting butterfly items, and was always the brightest smile in the room. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Josie was preceded by her parents, Joe and Mary Fagundes, and her sisters, Rosemary and Judith. She is survived by her brother, Manuel Fagundes and nephews; brother-in-law, Bob Lewis and nieces; Larry’s son, Joseph Nelson; sons, Micheal and Jay Nelson; and many grandsons.
All who knew Josie are welcome at her funeral mass, at St. Monica Parish, 357 S. 6th Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420 on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arrangements through Coos Bay Chapel.
Those interested in sending items, please donate to St. Monica Parish in Josie’s name. All are also welcome to an informal memorial, at 4 pm at Coney Station in Coos Bay, 295 S. Broadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In