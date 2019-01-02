Dec. 7, 1921 – Dec. 28, 2018
A public visitation for Josephine Anderson, 97, of Coos Bay, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the Charleston Community Church, 90402 Metcalf Drive in Charleston. An interment will follow the service at 3:30 p.m., at Ocean View Memory Gardens, 1525 Ocean Boulevard in Coos Bay.
Josephine was born Dec. 7, 1921 in Central City, S.D., to John and Martha (Chapman) Richards. She passed away Dec. 28, 2018 in Charleston.
Josephine graduated from Midwest High School May 31, 1939. In 1940 when she was 18, she moved with her parents, John and Martha Richards and 8 siblings from Midwest, Wyoming to Charleston, where her father bought acreage unseen. They started clearing land, pitched three tents, and established a water supply. They had brought their Maytag washing machine which had to be hooked up to a gasoline motor due to not having any electricity at the campsite.
They started clearing land to build a house. In September they were able to move in, having only 2x4 outside walls and windows. September 1941 her father drowned, leaving her mother alone to raise their minor children.
Josephine met her first husband, H.W. “Frank” George at a dance in Coaledo and they were married April 5, 1941. They had one son, John. Frank was killed in Iwo Jima February 19, 1945 serving one year with the Marines.
She and a widower, Cecil Anderson, were married Sept. 7, 1946. He brought two sons, Cecil “Andy” and Marvin into their family. They had two daughters, Susie and Kathy. Cecil died Sept. 19, 1965.
Josephine was blessed by special great-great-grandkids, Adrian, Alex, Annaylse and Sierra that became her caregivers; helping her to get up and rubbing lotion on and helping her get her socks on.
She was loved and always had her heart and arms open to love everyone. Now she is in her Lord’s arms.
In lieu of flowers, donations to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road in Coos Bay would be appreciated.
Josephine is survived by sons, Cecil “Andy” Anderson, John George and Marvin Anderson; daughters, Sue Wirth and Kathy Maine; brothers, Art Richards and Floyd Richards; grandchildren, Deanna Kelsven, Dianna Sanchez, Kimberly Gana, Leslie George, Tanya O’Dell, Tammy Jasper, Donovan Anderson, Shari Wirth, Sandi Holmes, Andrea Alvarez, Heather Maine, Carey O’Farrell Alichia Ballew and Michael Esquivel; 28 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, H. W. “Frank” George and Cecil Anderson; sisters, Edith Richards, Gail Richards, Evelyn Maehl and Eileen Lee; brothers, Leslie Richards, Norman Richards and Walter Richards; as well as daughter-in-law, Rosalie Anderson.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In