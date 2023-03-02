December 23, 1944 - February 22, 2023
Joseph William “Bill” Shires passed peacefully at his home on February 22, 2023 from Parkinson’s complications. Bill was born on December 23, 1944, to Joseph A. and Dorothy Shires in Chanute, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be held 4 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Bay Area Church of Nazarene, 1850 Clark Street in North Bend.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed sharing his passion for life with his family and friends. He loved all things hunting, fishing, camping, snow skiing, jet boating, scuba diving and flying his Cessna Skymaster. He was a collector of all things and a diesel mechanic. His father taught him to never leave home without his tool box. He was an active member of Bay Area Church of Nazarene, taught a men’s Sunday school class, and drove a diesel CAT to level the ground for a new gym to be built on church property.
The Shires family settled in Myrtle Point, Oregon in the 60s where Bill spent his teenage years. Bill had a strong work ethic even as a young man. In high school he ran his father’s dairy farm and his own gypo logging business called ASNG – All Show, No Go.
Bill was led to the Lord by his 6th grade Sunday school leader, and dedicated his life to serving the Lord. He attended Northwest Nazarene College (University), graduating in 1969 with a BS in Sociology. He met the love of his life Gladys while attending NNC. They married August 10, 1968 in Worland, Wyoming. Bill and Gladys moved to Coos Bay in 1969 where they raised three children. He was an industrious, energetic, loyal friend and mentor to many, but most of all he was a Christ follower.
Bill worked two years at Belloni Boys Ranch and then went to ESD for 26 years as the Attendance Supervisor (truant officer) for every school in Coos County. He cared deeply for kids to stay in school. The family enjoyed camping on the Rogue River at Agness every summer. He ran his jet boat on the river leaving many stories of adventure and blue paint on river rocks. He had the gift of always helping someone in need.
In 1978 Bill started All Coast Commercial Divers, Inc. doing dive jobs and underwater salvage up and down the Oregon Coast, on the Sacramento River, and the bridge on I-5 near Albany. He was a Divemaster and instructor certified in PADI, NAUI and SSI. On June 8, 1981, his diving firm was called by the Coast Guard to assist with an extremely risky dive for a mayday call. He risked his life to save two fishermen in an overturned boat 20 miles off the coast of Newport. He received the Andrew Carnegie Medal of Honor and the Coast Guard Gold Lifesaving Medal, which is the highest Civilian award. His heroic dive was written up in Reader’s Digest in May 1982 called “We’re Dying Down Here.”
He is survived by his wife, Gladys of 54 years of marriage; son, Jonathan Shires, Coos Bay; son, Nathan Shires (Melissa) Peoria, AZ; daughter, Marci (Danny) Kern of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Nicole, Colton, Alexia, Juliette, Ezra, and Elisabeth; great grandchildren, Troy and Hanna; and his sister, Laura (Duane) Schoenborn, Brenham, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Shires, and sisters, Carol and Myra.
Life with Bill Shires was never dull. He will be greatly missed. If you’d like to give a donation in honor of Bill Shires we are funding an elevator at Bay Area Church of the Nazarene. Galatians 2:20. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com
