Joseph "Joe" Richards

October 10, 1961 – September 27, 2020
Joseph Vernon Richards, formally of Coos Bay, passed away on the morning of September 27, 2020, concluding a 14-year battle with renal cancer.
Joe, as he was known to his family and friends, was born on October 10, 1961 in North Bend, Oregon, to Art and Dolly Richards of Coos Bay. He was a graduate of both Marshfield High School and the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Joe spent over twenty years as a tooling engineer, first at Hughes Aircraft in Tucson, Arizona and then at the Boeing Company, Renton and Auburn, Washington, before retiring in 2018. He spent his remaining days in North Tapps, where he became a local celebrity with his holiday-themed display of “peeing Santa.”
The word most often used to describe Joe has been “strong.” It was his strength and determination, along with his quirky engineers’ mind, that most defined him. A strength that allowed him to beat the doctor’s expectations, living long enough to see the marriage of his children, birth of his grandchildren, as well as spend many peaceful weeks with his beloved wife in Maui.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl “Sissy” Richards; his children, Carly and Shawn Kjosa, Tiffany and Robert Elliott, Aimee and Brent Cleveland, Courtney and Luke Ruckstuhl, Trenton Richards; and seven grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, and longtime Coos Bay resident, Dorothy “Dolly” Richards.
