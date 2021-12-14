March 26, 1930 – December 12, 2021
Joseph Harrison Evernden, born March 26, 1930 to Joseph “Tamp” and Mildred “Millie” Evernden at Mast Hospital in Myrtle Point, passed away on December 12, 2021 at the age of 91.
Raised in the Broadbent area and the second youngest of six siblings, he developed a lifelong love of hunting and fishing. He graduated from Myrtle Point Union High in 1949 with 49 students. He was drafted on August 21, 1951. He completed basic training at Camp Roberts in Monterey, California, Jump School at Fort Benning, Georgia, then on to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he made 41 jumps from 1200 ft. From there he went to Northern New York where he learned to snow ski, then to Panama for jungle training. From Panama to Washington DC in 1952 where he was one of 250 picked from the 82nd Airborne Division to march down Pennsylvania Avenue for President Eisenhower. He was Honorably Discharged on August 21, 1953.
He married Bonnie Stoermer in 1956, celebrating 65 years of marriage. They raised two children, Jerry and Angela. Joe thoroughly enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with them, especially hunting and fishing.
Joe worked several jobs in the timber industry; Herzog Lumber Mill in Broadbent, Powers Veneer until their closing, he then went to work for the Coos County Road Department for 21 years as a truck driver until his retirement in 1993.
Along with hunting and fishing he enjoyed RVing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Jerry (Karin) and Angela Barrow (Keith); grandchildren, Grant and Colin Barrow and Alexandra Evernden.
