Joseph Goold Hallett

September 8, 1947- October 9, 2021
Joseph Hallett, 74, of Powers, Oregon, passed away Saturday evening, October 8, 2021.
Much loved brother to siblings, Nancy Hallett of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Judith Byron of Duxbury, Vermont, and David Hallett of Arlington, Vermont; all-around-fun uncle to his six nephews and nieces; and great uncle to eight; Joe recently became a great-great uncle. He was predeceased by his mother, Marcia and father, Joseph Hallett of West Townshend, Vermont.
Born in Newton, Massachusetts, Joe attended high school there and went on to college at both the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, MA, and Susanville, California, with a four year stint in the Navy separating the two pieces of education. He subsequently worked with the US Forest Service in many capacities for over 50 years. Joe loved and spent his life in the woods. He was also a firefighter and was known for his skill and cool demeanor under fire.
Joe was a naturalist and had a keen eye for flora and fauna. He was a runner, taking part in many a race, including marathons and even a “Tough Mudder” in his 70’s! Joe’s love for running and his exacting nature made him a perfect fit for orienteering and would plan his trips back east to visit his family around these events. Joe loved to ski and volunteered his time leading the “seniors” on ski touring trips at Diamond Lake. He volunteered as a Boy Scout Leader, and Scout Camp was a priority for him each summer. Joe was a member of Powers Baptist Church, where he served faithfully for over 40 years.
Joe was a practical joker, had a great sense of humor and loved to “dish it out.” As a result, he was a good natured sport when it was given back to him. He will be missed for his joy, puns, exuberance, work-ethic and much more. He was a giver of his time, talent, and ability, was generous in spirit, a father to many, a teacher, mentor and certainly a unique “character”! Rest in peace, brother, uncle, friend.
A memorial service will be held at the Powers, Baptist Church on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm. For further information please contact (541) 439-4673.
