Joseph Goold Hallett

Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.