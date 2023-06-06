July 27, 1942 – May 31, 2023
Joseph Gleich, 80, of North Bend (fun fact, one of the few people who literally didn’t have a middle name) passed away on May 31, 2023 in Coos Bay with his wife of 58 years by his bedside. Born and raised in New Jersey, he came of age in New York City before meeting his college sweetheart, a Brooklyn beauty, in Connecticut. Joseph and Susan got married, had a daughter, Stephanie, and then Michele, before his brilliant business acumen provided him extremely early retirement after working, living, and playing in Illinois, Ohio, Colorado and California.
Joseph promptly set about donating to every nonprofit and investing in every for profit that needed it in his community. He built his wife her dream home, and he bought his young daughters ponies – a dream come true. He volunteered to stack hay bales, even though he suffered from hay fever, he volunteered to hand out hot chocolate at his kid’s ski races even though he despised the cold, he volunteered to man the Christmas tree lot even though he was Jewish, and he volunteered as the disabled parking enforcement official in Coos Bay even though he lived in neighboring North Bend.
Joseph will truly be missed by all of his family and friends.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
