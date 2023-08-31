October 17, 2002 – August 27, 2023
Jonathon Williams sadly passed away at the age of 20 on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Though he left us all far too soon, he blessed us all with memories we will cherish forever.
He is survived by his biological mother, Lydia Williams and brothers, Tarver Thomas and Ziva Cain. He is proceeded in death by his brother, Troy Thomas. Jonathon was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and an enrolled member of The Native Village of Noatak.
Jonathon came to Oregon shortly after birth and was gifted to his parents, Trish and Lance Noel of Coquille, Oregon and their loving family: oldest sister, Jessica Mc Nair and her two sons, Brogan & Brody; oldest brother, Levi Noel, his wife, Maegen and their two children, Kensey & Keith; younger brothers, Zach Noel and Luke Noel; his two youngest siblings, Zoey Noel and Chase Noel. The Noel family embraced Jon as a new addition to their family and gave him unconditional love and support. They instilled in him foundational family values, that shaped him into the amazing young man he had become.
Jon started his life on day one with a medical event that made things challenging for him. Due to his ability to adapt and persevere, most people didn’t notice his disability. Starting physical therapy at the age of one, was the beginning of a long journey for him. There have been many wonderful people who worked with Jon along the way to help make his quality of life better. From therapists to Early Intervention at E.S.D, to all the caring teachers who helped him, and celebrated, with tears sometimes, his success! Jon’s barriers didn’t stop him from participating in sports. He participated in cross country, wrestling, and played on his 7th grade basketball team at the amazement of his pediatrician. While everyone had high hopes for Jon, he always surpassed everyone’s expectations.
Later in life, Jon moved to North Bend, Oregon to live with Jeannie and Bobby Miller. In time, he became the heart of their home. He was deeply loved. Their lives will be forever changed by the unique journey they took with him. Jon had an enthusiastic, infectious laugh that affected everyone around him. He enjoyed being silly and he brought comic relief wherever he went. His outgoing personality brought JOY to all who knew him and so loved him in return. He participated in and enjoyed the Adult Transition Program at North Bend High School. Where he was offered many life experiences. During his time with the Adult Transition Program, he learned to have a friend and be a friend. Jon became a friend to everyone he met. He had a special relationship with his beautiful, best friend Lexi. Jon was also a member of the Special Olympics and enjoyed playing basketball every day. He thrived being outdoors in the woods and enjoyed camping, video games, playing cards, and coin-collecting. Jon had a passion for music and was always sharing his favorite songs. His smile was his most memorable feature, and his skilled “Elk Call” was amazing that he shared with everyone he met.
Jon had a tremendously helpful, giving nature. Being an organ donor, his gifts will continue to offer help and healing to others. Jon learned about life and Jesus through long time family supports who profoundly loved him, Mandi and Nate Henderson. Where he often visited and loved his time with their family. As he grew to love his Lord he was baptized at Riverview Christian Fellowship on September 24, 2022. He was an amazing young man that found his way into everyone’s heart. He proved just how much it takes a village to raise a child.
Family and friends wish to offer thanks to countless individuals for all the support in assisting Jonathon to live in our community during his lifetime. The following organizations we wish to recognize: The amazing Coos County Foster Families who opened their homes and their hearts to Jon, Coquille and North Bend School Districts, Coquille & North Bend Fire and Police, Bay Area Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital, Coos Health & Wellness, ODHS Child Welfare, Every Child of Coos County, Community Living Case Management, Premier Community Supports, and the Special Olympics.
Anyone whose life was touched by Jon is invited to attend a Celebration of Jon’s Life, on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 1pm at Riverview Christian Fellowship, 64253 Solari Ln, Coos Bay.
Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to be made to Coquille or North Bend School Adult Transition Programs in his name.
