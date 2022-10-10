December 13, 1967 – August 15, 2022
A memorial service for Jonathan “John” Saxton, 54, of North Bend, will be held at 2 pm, October 22, 2022 at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Avenue in North Bend. Mick Sneddon, Chief at Charleston Fire District, will be officiating
John was born December 13, 1967 in Coos Bay to Darrell and Jane Saxton. He passed away August 15, 2022 in North Bend.
John lived in Coos County his whole life, raising a family and following his dream of being a professional firefighter.
Early education began at Milner Crest elementary school and continued until graduation from Marshfield High School in 1986. After graduation, he began his career as a firefighter working at Coos Forest Patrol, Bridge, Oregon unit for 2 years, and fulfilled his dream when he was hired by North Bend Fire Department in 1987. He continued his education at Southwestern Oregon Community College, studying fire science and EMS.
John later began sharing his knowledge and skills with others both in wildland and structural fire science and went on to teach continuing education courses to many on the south coast over three decades.
He was a member of the various firefighter associations for 35 years and was proud of the many friends and brothers in the fire service, some across the nation.
Upon leaving the fire service full time, he became a member of the ODOT bridge crew on the south coast always keeping in the fire service thru his volunteer service and as the second generation of Saxton’s to be the mutual aid coordinator for the south coast, a position started by his dad, Darrell Saxton.
John married Stephanie Sweet (later divorced) and together they raised a daughter, Victoria Grace (Sasha) and his stepson, Quinn Dash. He adored watching his daughter in choir and theater and was very proud of her accomplishments. Also, he was always proud of Quinn and the amazing young man he became, especially when he joined the military and all through his military service.
John loved his deer and elk hunting, and fishing throughout his life and later became a NASCAR race fan.
John is survived by his daughter, Victoria Grace Saxton; older sister, Kathleen (Shelly), her husband, Don and their children, Hannah (Wyatt) and Ryan Swenson; and his younger sister, Heidi, her husband, Tino and their children, Lydia and Anna Mallare.
John loved his family and friends, he never met anyone he didn’t like. He is loved by many and missed by many more.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In