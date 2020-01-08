Jon Paul Peterson
September 29, 1977 - November 16, 2019
Jon Paul “JP” Peterson, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Vancouver, Wash. He was born Sept. 29, 1977 in Springfield, Oregon to Jon and Lynette Peterson.
JP’s vivacious personality, witty wordplay and observational humor treated all who knew him with laughter, and he was always a joy to spend time with. A good man, a good friend. It’s easy for family and friends to recall many humorous moments and surprises, and JP’s take that "normal is boring."
While JP grew up in Bandon, he spent most of his adult years in Beaverton, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. JP worked for many years in grocery and culinary positions. His amazing cooking and special concoctions will be missed, but not as much as his wonderful bear hugs and personality — always eager to lend a hand or bring a much-needed laugh.
JP is survived by his wife, Giselle "Zellie" Peterson; daughter, Abigail; mother and stepfather, Lynette Peterson and Norman Bolduc; father, Jon Peterson; sister and husband Rachelle and Carl Moehring; stepbrother and wife, Michael and Amanda Peterson; stepsister and husband, Jane and Tim Kovash; stepsister and husband Karen and Brent Blunden; "soul brother" cousin and wife, Nick and Bethell Layton; and numerous family and friends all of whom he loved.
A memorial beach labyrinth will be drawn in his honor at Face Rock Beach, date to be determined.
There is a void that will not be filled. We love you JP.
