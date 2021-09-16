With tremendous grief we share the passing of Johnny Waller on August 26, 2021 after a courageous battle with Covid pneumonia.
Johnny mentored unconditional love and a deep faith in Jesus Christ. Johnny bestowed smiles, joy, and friendship everywhere he went. Born in California, an Oregon move in 1989 provided outdoors living and small communities Johnny loved. He attended elementary in Langlois/Port Orford and then moved to North Bend, which provided opportunities in education, sports, 4-H, Special Olympics, Hollywood Dreams, and Church.
Johnny challenged himself and others in athletics. He lettered in Bulldog swimming and excelled in Special Olympics, earning numerous medals in basketball and track with highlight of representing Team Oregon in 2010 National Games in Nebraska in 100IM and Freestyle swimming. 2006 was Johnny’s High School graduation with his peers presenting him with a standing ovation and his final 4-H year. His market lamb was champion and he earned 1st place in swine showmanship where the judge praised Johnny’s patience and ability.
During Johnny’s High School transition he met Harold Bettencourt during a swimming workout. Johnny gained a friend and employment where his infectious smile brightened the shop for the next fourteen years. An additional job at Bay Area Enterprise continued until his passing. Johnny’s father supported his employment and community inclusion which created a strong bond and teamwork spirit. Johnny’s favorites included his alma mater Bull Dogs, where he helped ignite football crowds for decades.
His extensive video collection included numerous Life of Jesus. At mass Johnny rang the bell and carried the cross at Holy Redeemer with Father Karl. Back in Langlois Johnny and his dad served Alter at Bandon’s Holy Trinity under Father George and Father Anthony until Covid and both are Knight Members. Johnny cherished his church family. Johnny shattered preconceptions with his abilities and acceptance for all. He delighted in everyday and shared Jesus’s love in special ways. Nightly Johnny talked to his buddies and girlfriend, Hope, he planned to marry. But God had other plans and called on him to spread his happiness in heaven as he did on earth.
Thank you educational staff, coaches, DD employees and many, many others that contributed to Johnny’s too short but full life. He was truly blessed.
Johnny’s family left to treasure and honor his memory; parents, John and Christina Waller; brother, Kevin Waller and Emily with nephew, Odin and niece, Willow. Johnny’s grandparents, Gail Chandler and Ernest and Sandy Rathbun; great aunts, Amy Danielson and Betty Snortum; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family deeply thanks Johnny’s multiple communities’ of friends for the outpouring of prayers and support during his illness and now.
Services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at Bandon Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rosary at 10:30 and mass at 11:00 with Father Anthony preceding. Livestreaming will be available - please visit https://holytrinitybandon.org/ for information.
