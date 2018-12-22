Dec. 24, 1945 - Dec. 21, 2018
Johnna May Antonette Kahuaokalani (Davilla) Hickox lost her long battle with breast cancer Dec. 21, 2018, at Bay Area Hospital in North Bend.
The only child of John and Nona Davilla, Johnna was born Dec. 24, 1945 in Hilo, Hawaii and raised in the Islands until she left for college in 1965. In 1967, Johnna graduated from Pitzer College in Claremont, Calif., with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
After graduation, Johnna returned to Hawaii where she met her husband of 48 years, Hank while they both worked in the hotel/resort industry. Together they lived in various locations in the Pacific Islands and States. In 2000, they moved to Bandon when Hank was hired to manage Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.
From 2004 to 2008, Hank and Johnna owned Winter River Books. For 13 years, Johnna participated in a number of theater productions for the Bandon Playhouse and Waterfront Players. She was also active in the community. She served as board president for the Bandon by the Sea Rotary Club, the Bandon Chamber of Commerce and the Waterfront Players. She was also a member of the Southern Coos Hospital Foundation Board and the Bandon Playhouse.
Johnna was an avid tennis player, golfer, reader and enjoyed playing board games with family and friends.
She is survived by husband, Hank; children, Jessica Meyer, David, and Carson, and their respective spouses, Greg Meyer, Macey Hickox and Kalah Hickox; three grandchildren, Avery Meyer (12); Cate Meyer (9) and Leon Hickox (1); and two half-sisters, Erla Hillen and Marie Anthony.
