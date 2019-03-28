Feb. 21, 1965 - March 9, 2019
John was born Feb. 21, 1965 in Bandon. At the age of 6 weeks, he moved to Imperial Beach-San Diego area where he was raised.
He attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., where he obtained certificates in automotive, diesel, forklifts and small engine repair. He mainly worked on forklifts after graduation. He and Carolyn Sundyka moved to Bandon 25 years ago.
John is survived by his parents, Bill and Nancy Windhurst; sister, Christina Pendergrass and husband, Jerry; Carolyn Sudyka; son Johnathan W. Windhurst; grandson, Aiden; granddaughter, Havanna; stepdaughter, Kasey Crum; and stepgranddaughters, Alexa and Erika.
A celebration of life was held March 20 at Dew Valley Club House.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In