April 23, 1969 - March 5, 2019

A celebration of the life will be held for Johnathan "Jonzy" Earl Maul, at 1 p.m., Friday, March 15, at Bandon Christian Fellowship.

Jonzy was born Johnathan Earl Maul April 23, 1969 in Portland, the son of Harold and Carol Marie Maul. He died March 5, 2019 in Bandon, at the age of 49.

He was raised and educated between Vancouver, Wash., Woodland and the Oregon Coast.

He married Rebecca Hardin Feb. 3, 2013. They moved to Bandon five years ago, where he worked for Hardin Optical and Ace Hardware.

He was an amazing father and husband, that loved his family and loved Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Jourdain, Todd, Sunny, Casey, Lily, Luke, Rose and Matthew; several grandchildren; his parents, Harold and Carol ; and a sister, Dori.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Joylisa; and a sister, Beckie.

Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.

Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com.

