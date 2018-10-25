Johnathan Joel Iles

May 25, 2004 – October 18, 2018
A memorial service to honor the life of Johnathan J. Iles, 14, of North Bend, will be held on Sunday, October 28 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bay Area Nazarene Church, 1850 Clark Street in North Bend, with pastor Jon Strasman of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church presiding.
Johnathan was born on May 25, 2004 in Grants Pass. Johnathan, or Johnny as he was known to friends and family, attended schools in Rogue River and Grants Pass through the fourth grade before relocating to North Bend.
Johnny was quick to make many friends and was soon loved by many of his teachers. He participated in many sports, including football, wrestling, basketball, baseball, soccer, track and cross country. His small size never held him back in his sporting endeavors as he played with a big heart. He enjoyed riding his bike, playing his guitar, playing video games and spending time with his friends.
Johnny leaves behind his mom and dad, Amanda and Jeff Iles; brother, Aaron; sisters, Meckenzie and Emma Iles; and additional family members, Bill Hart and sisters, Melissa Gottlieb and Tiffany Hart.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In