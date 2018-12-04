Nov. 29, 1937-Nov. 30, 2018
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 7, at Bandon First Presbyterian Church, 592 Edison Ave. SW. Donations in John’s memory can be made to the church or to a charity of one’s choice.
The Rev. John William Hubbard, 81, beloved husband, father and pastor peacefully passed away Nov. 30, 2018, following a long struggle with cancer.
John was born Nov. 29, 1937 in Butte, Mt., to Alberta and Charles Hubbard, the eldest of three children. In 1963, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree of Divinity at San Francisco Theological Seminary and was ordained in 1964 by Yellowstone Presbytery.
He served for 42 years as a pastor, starting in Wolf Point, Mt. from 1963 to 1977 then in Washington, where he led four churches in the Lake Roosevelt parish from 1977 to 1991 before coming to Bandon.
He served from 1991 to 2005 as pastor of the Bandon First Presbyterian Church, the longest tenure in the history of the congregation.
John met Cheron Moller at a college summer retreat. They married Aug. 27, 1959, in Bozeman, MT. The couple adopted four Native American children while serving on the Fort Peck Reservation in Wolf Point.
Cheron died March 10, 2011. John was remarried to Kathleen Coombe on Aug. 12, 2012, at a church picnic at Bullards, wearing jeans and smiles and surrounded by the congregation where Kathy was also a member.
John loved to travel, especially to Montana, where his family maintained a house at Echo Lake which he visited every summer. He enjoyed Sudoku puzzles, fishing, hunting and camping with the family.
He and Kathy visited Ohio, England and Hawaii and recently took a memorable trip to Alaska, went on a sternwheeler up the Columbia Gorge and a final trip to Echo Lake this past summer.
John had a big heart and a zest for life. There was never a potluck dish that didn’t make it on his plate. His deep booming voice will long be remembered from both the pulpit and from his involvement with the Gold Coast Chorus, as well as the church choir. You could always count on John to lead the congregation in a song and no one ever had a problem hearing him from the back of the church. The last song he sang in church was an emotional solo of “It Is Well With My Soul.”
He loved “show business” and was involved in many Bandon Playhouse productions with both Cheron and Kathy.
A true man of God, John lived his life by example. He volunteered with multiple organizations throughout his life and served on many governing bodies of churches within the Presbytery.
John is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Terrance Yellow Hawk and Darla Nguyen of Wolf Point, Michael Hubbard and Kathleen Hubbard (Amy Young) of Columbus, OH; sister Helene Gough of Salem, OR.; brother Charles Hubbard of Echo Lake.; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A grandson, Ryan Nguyen, preceded him in death.
John changed many people’s lives with his help and kindness. He will be greatly missed.
