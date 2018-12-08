Dec. 1, 1932 – Dec. 3, 2018
A memorial service to celebrate the life of John W. Huberd, 86, of Coos Bay, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, at the Family Life Center, 1067 Newmark Ave., in North Bend with pastor Trevor Hefner officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Oregon Army Honor Guard. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
John was born Dec. 1, 1932 in Eugene, to Earl T. Huberd and Menerva E. (Akers) Huberd. He went home with his Lord and Savior Dec. 3, 2018 in Coos Bay.
John attended school in Eugene and the surrounding area until he joined the U.S. Army in 1950. After serving in the U.S. Army for three years he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was in the U.S. Air Force for 14 years. His intent was making the U.S. Air Force his career, but he contracted a lung disease in Japan, at which time he received an honorable discharge. John often talked about his service in the U.S. military. He was honored to serve his country and proud of the time he was enlisted. John was stationed in Germany, France and Japan.
John was a logger and drove long-haul trucks for many years. During his logging years, he developed a deep appreciation for the forests. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing. He also liked football and especially liked his Oregon Ducks. He enjoyed cooking and feeding people. He enjoyed the beaches, scenery and seafood that Oregon had to offer. Although he liked to travel, he always loved coming home to Oregon.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Huberd; three stepdaughters, Debra, Cheryl and Sandra; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Dalton Huberd.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
