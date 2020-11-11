October 28, 1935 – November 8, 2020
It is with great sadness that we share with you today the passing of John Walker Williford. Born on October 28, 1935 in Nashville, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Walker Williford and Irma Essie Register Williford. John died peacefully in his home at the age of 85 on November 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Those who knew John describe him as generous, kind and caring. Respected and admired by his coworkers and community, he was always willing to lend a hand to others when they were in need.
John had a distinguished 42-year career serving the military and federal government. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1976, a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars (having served two tours in Vietnam). Stationed at the 761st Radar Station in Houser, Oregon, he served on the SPACETRACK project at NORAD, and earned a Bronze Star and several commendation medals for meritorious service before retiring at the grade of Chief Master Sergeant. After his military retirement, he continued his government service with the Federal Aviation Administration until he retired as a Branch Manager in 1993. After his second government retirement, John and his wife Wanda founded Native American Technology Corporation (NATECH) 25 years ago so that he could continue his service to our country as a small business owner, starting out with three employees and now employing over 200 people.
John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wanda Louise Hughes Williford of North Bend; daughters, Vicki Faciane of North Bend, Wendy Garcia of Florence, and Jacqueline Armstrong of Yuma, Arizona; grandchildren, Cori Kelly of Aldie, Virginia, Ashley Faciane of Murietta, California, Amanda Craig of Eugene, and John Faciane of San Jose, California; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Kelly of Aldie, Virginia. In addition to his wife and descendants, he is survived by his four sisters and one brother in Georgia, and preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a future date, expected in spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Down Syndrome Association of South Georgia in honor of John's niece, Lily Reaves. Donations may be sent to DSASG, PO Box 141, Hahira, GA 31632, or made online by emailing info@dsasouthga.org.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.theworldlink.com and www.coosbayareafunerals.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
