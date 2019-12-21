August 15, 1941 – December 19, 2019
A celebration of life for John T. Reichlein, 78, of Coquille, will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at Green Acres Community Church, 93512 Green Acres Lane in Coos Bay, with Pastor Tom Stroud officiating.
John was born August 15, 1941 in Corvallis, Oregon to Loran Ancil and Mary Katherine (Beard) Reichlein. He passed away December 19, 2019 in Coos Bay.
First and foremost, John was a Christian and a family man. His early through sophomore years were spent in Newport, his junior year through graduation years were spent in Bandon. All in all, John spent most of his life in Coos County. He attended Nazarene Bible College, received his pilot’s license and built airplanes.
He served his country in the United States Air Force and was also a member of the American Legion. John worked at Weyerhaeuser Containerboard for 38 years and held several job positions.
You have free articles remaining.
He loved people and talked to everyone. John often visited the sick and really enjoyed coffee time with his buddies. He was very proud of his family and his family was very important to him. His favorite saying was “tolerable if you’re patient” when asked how he was.
John is survived by his wife of 59 ½ years, Ifa Reichlein of Coquille; daughters, Pamela Wilson (Cecil) of Springfield, Julia Reichlein of Coquille and Randi Jennings (David) of Bandon; sons, Tracy Reichlein of Coquille and Dana Reichlein of California; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Reichlein of Portland; sisters, Mira Sun of Salem and Mary Van Hooser (Gary) of Homer, Alaska; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; extended family, Chuck, Coleeta Quigley and family of Coquille; as well as his church family in Green Acres.
He was preceded in death by both his parents; his sister, Ruth Moore and brother, Richard Reichlein.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Green Acres Community Church, 93512 Green Acres Lane, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In