John Thomas Sexton
July 9, 1940 - June 26, 2020
“Tommy” Sexton, later known as “Tom”, was born July 9, 1940 in Jackson, Mississippi. He was the third of four children born to John Wilburn Sexton and Mary Morson Sexton. He graduated from Provine High School, Jackson, Mississippi, in 1958. Tom served in the United States Air force from 1962 to 1966.
Tom received his BS in 1968 from West Texas State University and a teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska in 1970. He taught a couple of years and then ventured to Scotland where he received a Bachelor of Divinity from the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland in 1975. He then served as pastor of several Christian churches, (Disciples of Christ), his last being the Woodville Christian Church, Woodville, Mississippi from 1985 to 2003.
Having suffered a small stroke, Tom moved to North Bend, Oregon in 2017 to be near his sister. He attended Shoreline Christian Church from then until his death June 26, 2020.
Tom never married so he had no children, but he loved children and “adopted” many along the way. Family was very important to Tom and he did extensive genealogy research on both sides of his family. Tom loved to travel, sight-see, and read extensively. He was always learning and enjoyed studying the “Great Courses”, an extensive video and book study in Theology, Anatomy, Geology, History and many other subjects.
All who knew Tom loved him and he loved in return.
He is survived by his two sisters, Sara Edwards of Texas and Libby Gebhardt of North Bend; one brother Al Sexton of Oklahoma; by his dear and cherished friends, Gene and Rachel Case of Woodville, Mississippi and their children, Thomas, Laura Beth, Emilie, Preston and Robert, whom Tom loved dearly; also by his beloved “Yankee Gal”, Terryl Paiste, of Fairfax, Virginia.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Woodville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1017, Woodville, MS 39669.
