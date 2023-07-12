On April 1, 2023, John Thomas Rinkes passed away peacefully just before celebrating his 88th birthday. Born and raised in Oregon City, Oregon, John lived in several Oregon towns over the years including, Vernonia, Jewell, Seaside and finally in Coos Bay.
John loved the outdoors and from an early age spent time on his mother’s dairy farm with his siblings. Eventually following a career in the timber industry, he built, owned, and operated three cedar shake and shingle mills all located in Jewell, Oregon. He took pride in his work, filling numerous orders throughout the years.
He was a talented handyman, designing and holding patents on several inventions. A storyteller at heart, John enjoyed sharing stories with anyone who would listen. He loved history, unsolved mysteries and sharing tales of family genealogy. He was a collector of artifacts and weaver of adventures, carrying with him an inherent joy and positivity.
John was happily married to his first wife, Marjorie (Bruck) for 26 years when she died unexpectedly at the age of 44. John remarried briefly, then divorced. He spent his remaining years with his loving partner, Joyce Carol Holloway, until her death in 2018.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his five brothers; and his above relationships. He is survived by his one sister and his four daughters, Susan, Connie, Julia, and Lisa. John loved God and was comforted in life by his faith.
The family will have a private ceremony at a later date. His urn will be buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria, Oregon. They request donations be made to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
