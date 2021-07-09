John Sample, long time resident of Bandon, passed away at home with his wife and four children by his side on July 4, 2021.
He was born in Richland, Oregon to John and Louise Sample. He lived in Halfway, Oregon with his parents and sister, Barbara. They lived through the Depression so they worked hard, helped each other out and were happy.
They moved to North Bend in 1953 and John graduated from high school there in 1955.
He married Judith Braun and they had Paul. Laura and Sara. They later divorced. He then married Dee Swift on February 27, 1966 and they adopted daughter, Barbara.
He was a butcher and meat cutter. He worked in a meat market in Safeway in Eugene for a while.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise; along with numerous other relatives.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dee; son, Paul and Callie Sample; daughters, Laura Braun, Sara and Jeff Rupert, and Barbie and Shane Banister; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a his sister, Barbara Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the South Jetty Beach.
